The Cranberries found it a ''very painful process'' making their final album without the late Dolores O'Riordan.

The group - which consists of Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan - admits their upcoming and final LP 'In the End' has been the hardest to make but they wanted to do it to honour Dolores, who passed away unexpectedly in January 2018.

They shared in a statement on their website: ''In early 2017, the four of us got together to rehearse for the 'Something Else' Tour. During rehearsals we discussed many times how great it would be to write and work on new material for a new album ... the prospect of writing and working on new material for a new album was very exciting.

''After Dolores' devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed.''

And the group admits there were ''difficult moments'' throughout the making of the album, which features vocals from Dolores recorded before her untimely passing.

They added: ''There were many difficult moments during the recording sessions, particularly the first and last days ... There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album ... We dedicate this album to our dear friend & bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music.''

'In The End' is released on January 15, the anniversary of Dolores' passing.