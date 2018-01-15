The Cranberries are ''devastated'' by the death of Dolores O'Riordan.

Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan have paid tribute to their bandmate, who passed away on Monday (15.01.18) in London at the age of 46.

In a joint statement on Twitter, the trio wrote: ''We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal.''

Dolores was in London for a short recording session, but at present, no other details are known about her sudden death.

A statement released by a spokesperson at her representatives Lindsey Holmes Publicity said: ''Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.''

Whilst a statement on the band's official social media channels added: ''Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.''

And the Met Police have confirmed Dolores death is being treated as ''unexplained'' after she passed in a hotel in Park Lane.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ''Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9.05am on Monday to a hotel in Park Lane. A woman in her mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries continue.''