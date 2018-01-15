Dolores O'Riordan's death is being treated as ''unexplained''.

The Cranberries frontwoman tragically passed away in London on Monday (15.01.18) at the age of 46 and it has now been confirmed that she died in a hotel in Park Lane.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ''Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9.05am on Monday to a hotel in Park Lane. A woman in her mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries continue.''

Dolores was in London for a short recording session, but at present no other details are known about her sudden death.

A statement released by a spokesperson at her representatives Lindsey Holmes Publicity said: ''Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.''

Whilst a statement on the band's official social media channels added: ''Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.''

Dolores was born in County Limerick and family friend Canon Liam McNamara paid tribute to the musician in the wake of her sad death, sending condolences to her family.

The priest shared: ''My heart goes out to the family. Dolores was their pride and joy. We all loved her very, very much. She got on well all the way through her life. I was very disappointed to hear today that she has left us so early in life. Her family did so much for her and supported her all the way through.''