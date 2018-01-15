The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan has died at the age of 46.

The singer passed away on Monday (15.01.18) whilst in London for a short recording session, but at present no other details are known about her death.

A statement released by a spokesperson at her representatives Lindsey Holmes Publicity said: ''Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.''

Dolores was born and raised in County Limerick and family friend Canon Liam McNamara has paid tribute to the musician in the wake of her passing and sent his condolences to her family.

The priest - who was a co-celebrant at Dolores' wedding to her ex-husband Don Burton at Holycross Abbey in County Tipperary in 1994 - told The Limerick Leader newspaper: ''My heart goes out to the family. Dolores was their pride and joy. We all loved her very, very much. She got on well all the way through her life. I was very disappointed to hear today that she has left us so early in life. Her family did so much for her and supported her all the way through.''

The Cranberries formed in the early 90s and their first big hit single 'Linger' - taken from their debut LP 'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?' - brought them to the attention of British, American and European audiences in 1993.

The band's second album 'No Need To Argue' was released in 1994 and became a global smash, containing the singles 'Zombie', 'I Can't Be With You' and 'Ode To My Family'.

The band followed that record up with five more albums with the most recent release being 2017's 'Something Else', but the proposed tour to support the acoustic LP had to be cancelled due to Dolores' health issues.

In recent years, Dolores also fronted a band called D.A.R.K. and was in working on an unknown project at the time of her death.

The 'Salvation' singer split from her husband Don - the former tour manager for Duran Duran - in 2014 after 20 years together. They have three children, Taylor, 20, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.

The rock artist was raised and remained a Catholic and she had the honour of meeting the late Pope John Paul II and POPE BENEDICT XVI and performed at the Vatican on several occasions.