Dolores O'Riordan's children will benefit from the proceeds of Bad Wolves' remix of The Cranberries' track 'Zombie'.

The 'Linger' hitmaker was due to team up with the heavy rock band on Monday (15.01.18) to record her vocals on the song, but sadly passed away at her London hotel before the recording session.

Now the band have released the remix in the Irish star's memory, with the money made going to 20-year-old Taylor, 16-year-old Molly and 12-year-old Dakota - Dolores' children with ex-husband Don Burton.

The US band's frontman, Tommy Vext said: ''It was the greatest honour to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it.

''We're deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she's leaving behind three children so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids.''

One of the notable changes to the track - from the alternative group's seminal 1994 LP 'No Need to Argue' - is the use of 2018 instead 1916, in reference to the IRA bombings in Ireland, which Vext said O'Riordan was ''excited'' by.

He explained: ''It's such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory.

''The original lyrics include the line 'It's the same old theme Since nineteen-sixteen. In your head, in your head, they're still fighting'.

''It's a reference to the IRA bombings during the Irish Rebellion. We changed that lyric to say '2018' and she was really excited about that because the nations may have changed but we're still fighting the same battles today. Humanity is still fighting to assert itself despite all the conflicts.''

Vext previously admitted the band's hearts were left ''broken'' by the singer's death.

He wrote on Facebook: ''We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores's passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of Zombie.

''We have always had deep respect for her as an artist and a vocalist and she was never afraid to bare her soul in her music and lyrics.

''Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre.

''When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received.

''Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe.

''We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world. (sic)''