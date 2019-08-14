The Clash bassist Paul Simonon's smashed Fender bass guitar is going on display 40 years after he destroyed it on stage.

The image of the incident, which took place at the British punk band's New York gig at The Palladium in 1979, was immortalised on the cover of the group's seminal third album 'London Calling', and now several items from that era are being showcased at the Museum of London at the upcoming 'The Clash: London Calling' exhibit.

The stringed instrument is among 100 personal items from the band's history going on display.

Among the pieces is a notebook containing lyrics belonging to late frontman Joe Strummer, drummer Topper Headon's drumsticks, handwritten album sequence note by guitarist Mick Jones and Joe's typewriter.

Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the museum, commented: ''This display will provide a brand new, exciting and vibrant take on this, showcasing rarely seen personal objects and telling the incredible story of how 'London Calling' was, and for many still is, the sound of a generation.''

Paul previously revealed he got angry and destroyed the bass guitar because staff at the venue weren't allowing fans to move out of their seats to rock out.

He recalled: ''That frustrated me to the point that I destroyed this bass guitar.

''Unfortunately you always sort of tend to destroy the things you love.''

Meanwhile, Sony Music are releasing 'The London Calling Scrapbook', which comes with a copy of the album, lyrics, notes, photos and previously unseen material, on November 15.

Whilst October 11 will see the record reissued on cd, vinyl and cassette, in a special sleeve featuring the layers of artwork by Ray Lowry with photography by Pennie Smith.

The iconic platinum-selling album saw the band step out of their punk rock comfort zone and explore reggae, rockabilly, ska, New Orleans R&B, pop, lounge jazz and hard rock, and was highly relatable as they tackled London's high levels of unemployment, drug use and racism through real-life and fictional characters.

'The Clash: London Calling' is free and will run from November 15 until spring 2020.