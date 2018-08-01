The Chainsmokers fear their Las Vegas residency is turning them into ''alcoholics''.

The EDM duo - comprising Andrew Taggart, 28, and 33-year-old Alex Pall - have been drinking every day because they can't resist partying after their shows, despite their gruelling schedule that sees them fly between Europe and the US every week.

Alex said: ''I am honestly worried I don't know what's going on in [my liver], but I just feel like one day it's going to simultaneously combust one day.

''By the standards of what they teach you in high school we are like alcoholics but we are social drinkers.''

The 'Closer' hitmakers have so far ignored the advice from their friend Calvin Harris - who also has a residency in Sin City - to just perform their show and leave because they can't stay away from the lure of the afterparty.

Alex told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Calvin has showed us the light he's really in and out.''

Andrew added: ''Yeah, he lands, walks on stage, walks off stage and gets back on the plane.''

Alex admitted: ''But we don't do that, we party.''

The pair's latest single, 'Side Effects', is inspired by their hectic lifestyle and they enlisted their friend Emily Warren to perform on the track because they've so little time to catch up with their pals outside of work.

Andrew explained: ''If we do a song together then we have to go perform it together and we get scheduled time to hang out.''

The duo previously admitted their music is usually a ''reflection'' of their lives as a moment in time.

Andrew said: ''Our music is almost always a reflection of what we're going through at that moment.''