The Chainsmokers dominate the nominations for this year's Billboard Music nominations with 15 nods for their songs 'Closer' and 'Don't Let Me Down.
The Chainsmokers lead the nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nods.
The popular electronic dance duo - comprised of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - will battle with themselves as their hits 'Closer' featuring Halsey and 'Don't Let Me Down' featuring Daya are up both up for the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song.
Following shortly behind is hip-hop legend Drake with 13 potential wins, including Top Artist, Top Male, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views' and Top Hot 100 Song for 'One Dance' with Wizkid and Kyla.
Alternative rock stars Twenty One Pilots are next with 11 nominations in total, they will battle Drake and The Chainsmokers for Top Hot 100 Song with their hit 'Heathens', their LP 'Blurryface' is up for Top Billboard 200 Album and they are also up for Top Artist, as well as, the prestigious Billboard Chart Achievement Award with Luke Bryan,The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj also in the running.
Rapper, The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - has done well and could go home with Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album for 'Staryboy', as well as, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration with Daft Punk and Top R&B Collaboration and Top Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Male Artist.
Elsewhere, Adele represents the Brits with Top Female Artist and Top Artist.
While Rihanna has a Top Female Artist, Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Anti', Top Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and
Top R&B Collaboration for 'Work' with Drake.
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and singer/songwriter Julia Michaels unveiled the nominations on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (10.04.17).
The star-studded bash will be aired live on 'ABC' from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21.
Top Female Artist Nominees
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop The Feeling'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'
Top Billboard 200 Album Nominees
Beyonce - 'Lemonade'
Drake - 'Views'
Rihanna - 'Anti'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Blurryface'
The Weeknd - 'Starboy'
Top Artist Nominees
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist Nominees
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Uzi London
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Nominees
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Song Sales Artist Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist Nominees
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album,
Top Streaming Song for 'Needed Me',
Top R&B Tour Nominees
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist Nominees
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour Nominees
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist Nominees
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour Nominees
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist Nominees
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour Nominees
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist Nominees
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist Nominees
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top R&B Album Nominees
Beyonce - 'Lemonade'
Bruno Mars - '24k Magic'
Frank Ocean - 'Blonde'
Rihanna - 'Anti'
The Weeknd - 'Starboy'
Top Rap Album Nominees
J Cole - '4 Your Eyez Only'
Drake - 'Views'
Kevin Gates - 'Islah'
DJ Khaled - 'Major Key'
A Tribe Called Quest - 'We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service'
Top Country Album Nominees
Jason Aldean - 'They Don't Know'
Florida Georgia Line - 'Dig Your Roots'
Blake Shelton - 'If I'm Honest'
Chris Stapleton - 'Traveller'
Keith Urban - 'Ripcord'
Top Rock Album Nominees
The Lumineers - 'Cleopatra'
Metallica - 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'
Radiohead - 'A Moon Shaped Pool'
Red Hot Chilli Peppers - 'The Getaway'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Blurryface'
Top Dance/Electronic Album Nominees
The Chainsmokers - 'Bouquet/Collage'
Flume - 'Skin'
Kygo - 'Cloud Nine'
Lindsey Stirling - 'Brave Enough'
Top Selling Song Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'
Top Radio Song Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
Sia and Sean Paul - 'Cheap Thrills'
Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop The Feeling'
Top Streaming Song (Audio) Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'
Rihanna - 'Needed Me'
The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy'
Top Streaming Song (Video) Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
Desiigner - 'Panda'
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall - 'JuJu On That Beat'
Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane - 'Black Beatles'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'
Top Collaboration Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
Sia and Sean Paul - 'Cheap Thrills'
The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy'
Top R&B Collab Nominees
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'
The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy', 'I Feel It Coming'
Rihanna & Drake - 'Work'
PartyNextDoor & Drake - 'Come And See Me'
Top Rap Song Nominees
Desiigner - 'Panda'
Drake - 'Fake Love'
D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'
Migos & Lil Uzi Vert - 'Bad And Boujee'
RaeSremmurd & Gucci Mane - 'Black Beatles'
Top Rap Collaboration Nominees
D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall - 'JuJu On That Beat'
D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'
Migos & Lil Uzi Vert - 'Bad And Boujee'
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello - 'Bad Things'
Top Country Song Nominees
Kenny Chesney & Pink - 'Setting The World On Fire'
Florida Georgia Line - 'H.O.L.Y'
Florida Georgia Line & Tim McGraw - 'May We All'
Little Big Town - 'Better Man'
Keith Urban - 'Blue Ain't Your Color'
Top Country Collab Nominees
Dierks Bentley & Elle King - ''Different For Girls''
Kenny Chesney & Pink - 'Setting The World On Fire'
Eric Church & Rhiannon Middens - 'Kill A Word'
Florida Georgia Line & Tim McGraw - 'May We All'
Chris Young & Vince Gill - 'Sober Saturday Night'
Top Latin Song Nominees
Daddy Yankee - 'Shaky Shaky'
Enrique Iglesias & Wisin - 'Duele El Corazon'
Nicky Jam - 'Hasta El Amanecer'
Shakira & Maluma - 'Chantaje'
Carlos Vives & Shakira - 'La Bicicleta'
Top Dance/Electronic Song Nominees
The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'
The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'
Calvin Harris & Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
Major Lazer & Justin Bieber & MO - 'Cold Water'
DJ Snake and Justin Bieber - 'Let Me Love You'