The Chainsmokers lead the nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with 15 nods.

The popular electronic dance duo - comprised of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - will battle with themselves as their hits 'Closer' featuring Halsey and 'Don't Let Me Down' featuring Daya are up both up for the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song.

Following shortly behind is hip-hop legend Drake with 13 potential wins, including Top Artist, Top Male, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views' and Top Hot 100 Song for 'One Dance' with Wizkid and Kyla.

Alternative rock stars Twenty One Pilots are next with 11 nominations in total, they will battle Drake and The Chainsmokers for Top Hot 100 Song with their hit 'Heathens', their LP 'Blurryface' is up for Top Billboard 200 Album and they are also up for Top Artist, as well as, the prestigious Billboard Chart Achievement Award with Luke Bryan,The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj also in the running.

Rapper, The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - has done well and could go home with Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album for 'Staryboy', as well as, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration with Daft Punk and Top R&B Collaboration and Top Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Male Artist.

Elsewhere, Adele represents the Brits with Top Female Artist and Top Artist.

While Rihanna has a Top Female Artist, Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Anti', Top Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and

Top R&B Collaboration for 'Work' with Drake.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and singer/songwriter Julia Michaels unveiled the nominations on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (10.04.17).

The star-studded bash will be aired live on 'ABC' from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21.

Top Female Artist Nominees

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop The Feeling'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'

Top Billboard 200 Album Nominees

Beyonce - 'Lemonade'

Drake - 'Views'

Rihanna - 'Anti'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Blurryface'

The Weeknd - 'Starboy'

Top Artist Nominees

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist Nominees

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Uzi London

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Nominees

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N' Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Song Sales Artist Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist Nominees

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album,

Top Streaming Song for 'Needed Me',

Top R&B Tour Nominees

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist Nominees

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour Nominees

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist Nominees

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour Nominees

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist Nominees

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour Nominees

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist Nominees

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist Nominees

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top R&B Album Nominees

Beyonce - 'Lemonade'

Bruno Mars - '24k Magic'

Frank Ocean - 'Blonde'

Rihanna - 'Anti'

The Weeknd - 'Starboy'

Top Rap Album Nominees

J Cole - '4 Your Eyez Only'

Drake - 'Views'

Kevin Gates - 'Islah'

DJ Khaled - 'Major Key'

A Tribe Called Quest - 'We Got It From Here, Thanks 4 Your Service'

Top Country Album Nominees

Jason Aldean - 'They Don't Know'

Florida Georgia Line - 'Dig Your Roots'

Blake Shelton - 'If I'm Honest'

Chris Stapleton - 'Traveller'

Keith Urban - 'Ripcord'

Top Rock Album Nominees

The Lumineers - 'Cleopatra'

Metallica - 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'

Radiohead - 'A Moon Shaped Pool'

Red Hot Chilli Peppers - 'The Getaway'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Blurryface'

Top Dance/Electronic Album Nominees

The Chainsmokers - 'Bouquet/Collage'

Flume - 'Skin'

Kygo - 'Cloud Nine'

Lindsey Stirling - 'Brave Enough'

Top Selling Song Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop the Feeling'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'

Top Radio Song Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

Sia and Sean Paul - 'Cheap Thrills'

Justin Timberlake - 'Can't Stop The Feeling'

Top Streaming Song (Audio) Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'

Rihanna - 'Needed Me'

The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy'

Top Streaming Song (Video) Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

Desiigner - 'Panda'

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall - 'JuJu On That Beat'

Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane - 'Black Beatles'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Heathens'

Top Collaboration Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

Sia and Sean Paul - 'Cheap Thrills'

The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy'

Top R&B Collab Nominees

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla - 'One Dance'

The Weeknd & Daft Punk - 'Starboy', 'I Feel It Coming'

Rihanna & Drake - 'Work'

PartyNextDoor & Drake - 'Come And See Me'

Top Rap Song Nominees

Desiigner - 'Panda'

Drake - 'Fake Love'

D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'

Migos & Lil Uzi Vert - 'Bad And Boujee'

RaeSremmurd & Gucci Mane - 'Black Beatles'

Top Rap Collaboration Nominees

D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall - 'JuJu On That Beat'

D.R.A.M & Lil Yachty - 'Broccoli'

Migos & Lil Uzi Vert - 'Bad And Boujee'

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello - 'Bad Things'

Top Country Song Nominees

Kenny Chesney & Pink - 'Setting The World On Fire'

Florida Georgia Line - 'H.O.L.Y'

Florida Georgia Line & Tim McGraw - 'May We All'

Little Big Town - 'Better Man'

Keith Urban - 'Blue Ain't Your Color'

Top Country Collab Nominees

Dierks Bentley & Elle King - ''Different For Girls''

Kenny Chesney & Pink - 'Setting The World On Fire'

Eric Church & Rhiannon Middens - 'Kill A Word'

Florida Georgia Line & Tim McGraw - 'May We All'

Chris Young & Vince Gill - 'Sober Saturday Night'

Top Latin Song Nominees

Daddy Yankee - 'Shaky Shaky'

Enrique Iglesias & Wisin - 'Duele El Corazon'

Nicky Jam - 'Hasta El Amanecer'

Shakira & Maluma - 'Chantaje'

Carlos Vives & Shakira - 'La Bicicleta'

Top Dance/Electronic Song Nominees

The Chainsmokers & Halsey - 'Closer'

The Chainsmokers & Daya - 'Don't Let Me Down'

Calvin Harris & Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Major Lazer & Justin Bieber & MO - 'Cold Water'

DJ Snake and Justin Bieber - 'Let Me Love You'