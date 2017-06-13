The Chainsmokers are the new face of Tommy Hilfiger's menswear collection.

The American duo, Andrew Taggart, 27, and Alex Pall, 32, are set to follow in the footsteps of model Gigi Hadid, 22, as they have been announced as the new global brand ambassadors for the American brands Autumn/Winter 2017 clothing line.

And the pair have been praised as the ''perfect definition of today's Tommy Guy'' by the 66-year-old fashion designer, who founded his eponymous label in 1985.

Speaking about Tommy Hilfiger's new representatives, the creative mastermind said: ''Alex and Drew are truly the perfect definition of today's Tommy Guy - their talent, optimism, unique sound and effortless cool have made them standout in the music world.''

And the 'Closer' hitmakers are ''excited'' to be fronting campaigns for the luxury label because they believe they share the same principles in ''celebrating individuality'', as the designer company and its creator.

The musicians - who formed their group in 2012 - said: ''Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions.''

The Chainsmokers have returned Tommy's praise and have hailed him as a leading innovator, who has proved the fashion and music industry can join forces with one another.

They explained: ''Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.''

The Chainsmokers have decided to add their own personal touch to their latest project as they have created a custom playlist that will play in the background of their upcoming Tommy Hilfiger commercial, which was shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey.