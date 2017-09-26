The Chainsmokers have announced a European tour.

The US DJ duo, made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, will bring their 'Memories: Do Not Open' run of gigs to the continent in February 2018, kicking off with a concert in Austria's capital Vienna on February 10.

British-based fans of the group will be delighted to note they are heading to London's Alexandra Palace on February 14, following a gig in Prague, Czech Republic three days prior.

While they haven't listed a concert in Ireland, the duo have hinted they are going to do ''something special'' in the country and urged supporters not to panic.

In response to one fan who was clearly disappointed to see the pair hadn't scheduled a gig in the country, they tweeted: ''Planning something special for Ireland don't worry! (sic)''

The disgruntled supported had tweeted them: ''Honestly though why do all the good DJs just skip over Ireland on their European tours. LIKE IRELAND IS A COUNTRY THAT ENJOYS MUSIC TOO (sic)''

Following their London visit, The Chainsmokers will head to Holland, France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to complete their run of February gigs.

They will begin March with a concert in Munich, Germany, before heading back to Austria and then to Italy before returning to Germany for a third separate occasion.

The tour will conclude at the Royal Arena in Denmark's Copenhagen on March 10 following dates in Sweden and Norway.

The Chainsmokers 2018 European Dates:

Saturday February 10 - Marx Halle, Vienna, Austria

Sunday February 11 - Tip Sport Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Wednesday February 14 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Saturday February 17 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Tuesday February 20 - Zenith, Paris, France

Thursday February 22 - Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday February 24 - Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, France

Sunday February 25 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

Monday February 26 - Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

Thursday March 1 - Zenith, Munich, Germany

Friday March 2 - Hauser Kaibling, Haus, Austria

Saturday March 3 - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Monday March 5 - Max-Schmeling Halle, Berlin, Germany

Thursday March 8 - Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

Friday March 9 - Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday March 10 - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark