The musician is suing bosses at Universal Music Group and A&M Records for more than $2 million (£1.6 million), alleging he is owed royalties for songs licensed online. Carpenter is also filing the lawsuit on behalf of his late sister Karen Carpenter, who died in 1983.

The 70-year-old has reportedly been trying to resolve the issue with record executives, but has been unsuccessful, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"The Carpenters recordings are among the best sellers in the history of popular music and after 48 years continue to contribute a substantial amount to UMG/A&M's annual bottom line," a statement from Carpenter reads. "It seems only fair that these companies account fairly to my sister's estate and to me."

"It is unfortunate that the Carpenters were forced to file this lawsuit primarily over an issue that has already been resolved by the courts - but which these record companies still refuse to acknowledge - that digital downloads occur pursuant to license and are not sales of records," Carpenter's attorney Larry Iser says.