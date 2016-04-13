Artist:
Song title: Big Ideas
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Absentee Recordings

The Boxer Rebellion will release their new album Ocean By Ocean on April 29 2016 through Kobalt/Absentee Recordings. Preceding the release of the album is Big Ideas, the first single from the album. The video was animated and directed by Adam Avilla. 

