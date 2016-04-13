The Boxer Rebellion will release their new album Ocean By Ocean on April 29 2016 through Kobalt/Absentee Recordings. Preceding the release of the album is Big Ideas, the first single from the album. The video was animated and directed by Adam Avilla.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.