The 1975 will release new song 'Give Yourself A Try' on Thursday (01.06.18).

After months of speculation regarding new music, the 'Somebody Else' hitmakers shared what appears to be the album artwork for their new album on social media on Monday night (28.05.18).

The picture featured band members Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel in black suits sat in front of a large blue door with the words, ''MFC -- A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'', written at the top, seemingly the title for their much-anticipated follow-up to 2016's 'I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It'.

The image was captioned: ''// H O T T E S T R E C O R D I N T H E W O R L D - T H U R S D A Y 7 P M // @BBCR1 @ANNIEMAC L O V E (sic)''

Frontman Matt later took to his personal Twitter account to tease the new track, which will receive its debut as DJ Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World on her Radio 1 show, writing: The 1975 - Give Yourself A Try

This Thursday @BBCR1 (sic)''

Last month, the band's manager Jamie Oborne teased their comeback.

When one fan tweeted Jamie to say, ''Evening, the iliwys era is still here'', he responded: ''Yes for a few more days... (sic)''

The band's third album will also feature a song called 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America', Matt confirmed last year.

He took to Instagram to share the start of a playlist on iTunes titled 'Music For Cars', and captioned the post: ''The need to start editing.''

The picture clearly shows the song name and the 'Chocolate' hitmaker responded to a fan who asked if it was indeed a title, to which he replied: ''it is the actual track name yes (sic)''

Matt previously said the new album is ''the end of an era''.

He said previously: ''The next record's called 'Music For Cars'. That's the title and it references our second EP or our third EP. It's always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this record it's the end of The 1975 but it's definitely the end of an era.''