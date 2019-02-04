The 1975 are ''working hard'' to get a new song released soon.

The 'Somebody Else' hitmakers' manger, Jamie Oborne, has revealed that Matt Healy and co could release a single before the end of February, from their next album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

When a Twitter user asked: ''Is it true that The 1975 have a single out this month?'', the Dirty Hit record label boss replied: ''We are working hard to get new music ready yes xxx not sure about this month will depend if it's ready. Xx (sic)''

Matty recently admitted he wants their next record to be their 'Nebraska'.

The frontman said Bruce Springsteen's iconic 1982 LP - which was made up of demos he'd recorded without the E Street Band - has been a big influence on the group's upcoming release, which will act as the follow-up to 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.

He said: ''When I was making the last record that wasn't trying to make a particular thing. Of course, at times, I wanted to make [My Bloody Valentine's]' 'Loveless' of course, or at times I wanted to make 'OK Computer' - there were all these types of things. [Coltrane's] 'Blue Train'.

''On this record you can hear that at times I want to make my 'Nebraska' [Bruce Springsteen's sparsest album] or I want to make my 'Immunity' by Jon Hopkins. I'd like it to be a moment-in-time record like a 'Nebraska.' ''

The band's fourth album is set to be released in May - just six months after its predecessor - but Matty insisted fans can expect very different content.

He explained: ''No, what I've realised is it's never going to be a continuation or an association with 'A Brief Inquiry'. It's a completely different record.

''Six months now is the same as what three years was before. Think about the amount of s**t that happens in six months' time. It will be a different thing and a different time.''