The 1975's Matty Healy says he and his bandmates are planning to host their own festival in 2020.

The 'Give Yourself a Try' hitmaker - who is joined by Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel in the chart-topping pop group - logged onto to Twitter on Wednesday (27.03.19) to tease fans about their idea to put on a three-day music extravaganza somewhere in the UK next year.

He wrote: ''If The 1975 & Co. put on their own festival next year, over 3 nights in the UK, who's coming? (sic)''

The 29-year-old singer added that he was being serious, writing: ''#notlying.''

The BRIT-winners will headline Reading and Leeds Festivals this August, and will release the lead single from their new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' on May 31.

Their recent record 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' won Best British Album at this year's BRIT Awards.

However, Matty previously insisted fans can expect very different content on the follow-up.

He explained: ''No, what I've realised is it's never going to be a continuation or an association with 'A Brief Inquiry'. It's a completely different record.

''Six months now is the same as what three years was before. Think about the amount of s**t that happens in six months' time. It will be a different thing and a different time.''

Meanwhile, Matty recently hit out at bands who charge their fans for meet-and-greets.

He fumed: ''Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think ''Surely there must be something else we can monetise........OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!''

MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T

DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING (sic)''