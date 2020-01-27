The 1975 have announced a massive headline concert at Finsbury Park this summer which will be the most environmentally friendly show ever staged in London.

The English band - comprised of Matthew 'Matty' Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann - will take to the stage at the iconic open air venue on July 11 and will be supported on the bill by Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

To help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the mammoth gig, the concert will be powered by using European sustainably sourced and traceable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, and will also deploy hybrid powered generators with solar arrays.

The 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers have also arranged for 1,975 trees to be planted across the local boroughs of Islington, Hackney and Haringey to enhance community wellbeing, increase biodiversity, capture carbon and improve air quality.

It will also mark the first time that a show at Finsbury Park will be entirely paperless.

The 1975 have also pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold at the festival.

Teaming up with One Tree Planted foundation, trees will be planted globally in Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines and India to help restore forests that provide much needed temperature regulation on the equator, conserving biodiversity, creating jobs and income for local communities and establishing sustainable land management practices.

The pop stars are also on a mission to reduce waste and highlight the environmental impact of the fashion industry by re-purposing merchandise from previous tours.

Fans are encouraged to bring their old band tees to be reprinted with a choice of any The 1975 graphics at a live screen printing.

The announcement of the Finsbury Park concert comes after the band were forced to push back their European tour to focus on finishing upcoming fourth studio album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

Frontman Healy and co were due to kick off the 2020 run in February to coincide with the release of the LP but after delaying the record until April the boys will now take to the stage in Barcelona, Spain, on October 3.