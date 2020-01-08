The 1975 will release new track 'Me & You Together Song' next week.

Matty Healy and co's next taste of their upcoming LP 'Notes On A Conditional Form' will be aired on BBC Radio as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World on January 16.

The 'Give Yourself a Try' singer previously revealed the song was originally written for a movie and detailed what inspired the lyrics.

He explained: ''It's kind of me as a teenager; it's about idealism in relationships and trying to capture what I thought about Amy Watson or Chelsea Pollard.

''And there are funny lines in it.

''When I write about relationships, I find it quite hard to be soppy so my sincerity comes from gags.

'I had a dream where we had kids / You would cook, I'd do the nappies / We went to Winter Wonderland/ It was shit but we were happy'. Which is my way of saying I actually love you quite a lot.''

The upcoming record is the second in their 'Music for Cars' series, following the release of 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', and will be released in full on February 21.

The upcoming LP includes the lead single 'The 1975', which features spoken word from Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, as well as 'People' and 'Frail State Of Mind'.

The band recently rescheduled their European tour to focus on finishing the album.

The 'Chocolate' hitmakers were due to kick off the 2020 run in February, however, they decided to push back the dates to later in the year, with the first rescheduled gig set for October 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

The British group promised fans that it will be worth the wait as ''the delay will make for the best shows possible''.

A statement issued on the band's record label Dirty Hit's social media profiles in December read: ''Due to the time needed to complete the recording of the upcoming album ''Notes On A Conditional Form'' we have made the decision to move The 1975's EU tour from February 2020 to October 2020.

''We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone can make the new shows.

''We understand that this will be a cause of upset but rest assured the delay will make for the best shows possible.

''Thanks in advance for you understanding and we look forward to seeing you in October.

''All original tickets remain valid.

''For all those who cannot make the new dates you will be able to get refunds at your original point of purchase.''

The 1975's UK leg, which is due to commence on February 15, remains unaffected.