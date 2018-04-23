The 1975 have teased the arrival of new music very soon.

The 'Somebody Else' hitmakers had fuelled speculation they were gearing up to release a new album and now the band's manager Jamie Oborne has teased the follow up to the group's 2016 album, 'I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It'.

When one fan tweeted Jamie to say, ''Evening, the iliwys era is still here'', he responded: ''Yes for a few more days... (sic)''

The 1975's third album features a song called 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America', frontman Matt Healy confirmed last year.

He took to Instagram to share the start of a playlist on iTunes titled 'Muse For Cars', and captioned the post: ''The need to start editing.''

The picture clearly shows the song name and the 'Chocolate' hitmaker responded to a fan who asked if it was indeed a title, to which he replied: ''it is the actual track name yes (sic)''

Matt previously said the new album is ''the end of an era''.

He said previously: ''The next record's called 'Music For Cars'. That's the title and it references our second EP or our third EP. It's always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this record it's the end of The 1975 but it's definitely the end of an era.''

Matt also confirmed the band were back in the studio last year.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I like it when you sleep is coming to an end ... Music For Cars ... NOW I will retreat from the world to make Music For Cars. Please keep informing me. I learn so much from our fans and I value you so much x Just music from now on. Informed by you. The young. (sic)''