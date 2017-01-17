The 1975 are performing an intimate show in London as a part of War Child BRITs Week.

The 'Sex' hitmakers, who will perform at The Dome in Tufnell Park on February 21, will be joined by a whole host of artists playing in the build up to the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on February 22 at London's The O2.

Critics' Choice winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, Craig David's TS5, Rick Astley and Richard Hawley with special guest Paul Weller, Tinie Tempah and many more will also perform at various venues across the British capital.

Liana Mellotte, Head of Music at War Child, said: ''Since 2009 War Child has been producing really special shows around the BRIT Awards that unite some of the greatest musicians in the world in support of children living with brutality of war.

''This year's line-up is once again testament to the musicians who generously donate their time, talent and unending commitment to protect the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances.

''Words can't really convey how grateful we are to them, to O2 and to our supporters around the UK and who make this such a special time for War Child.''

The 'Love Me' rockers - fronted by Matt Healy - postponed their show in the Czech Republic to take part and further dates on their on their European tour.

However, they plan on rescheduling the dates in the next 24 hours.

The British rock band previously teased their fans that they were to put on an intimate gig in London next month.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: ''We're gonna play a show for 500 people in a small venue in London next month.''

Music fans can apply for tickets by visiting www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk and donating £5 to the charity from January 20.

The BRITs Week War Child gigs dates are as follows:

Tuesday 14 Feb - Tinie Tempah/ Lianne La Havas/ Anne-Marie/ Darline - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 14 Feb - Rag 'n' Bone Man - Clapham Grand

Wednesday 15 Feb - New Gen: WSTRN/ Stefflon Don/ Avelino / Abra Cadabra / Yxng Bane - Kamio

Thursday 16 Feb - Craig David presents TS5 - Brixton Electric

Thursday 16 Feb - An acoustic evening with Richard Hawley plus very special guest Paul Weller - Union Chapel

Tuesday 21 Feb - Basement Jaxx - Dingwalls

Tuesday 21 Feb - The 1975 - The Dome, Tufnell Park

Tuesday 21 Feb - Jack Savoretti - Hoxton Hall

Thursday 23 Feb - Rick Astley - Jazz Cafe

Thursday 24 Feb - Wild Beasts - Omeara