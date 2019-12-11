The 1975 have rescheduled their European tour to focus on finishing upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

Matty Healy and co were due to kick off the 2020 run in February and release the record, the second in their 'Music for Cars' series, following the release of 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', on February 21.

However, they have decided to push back the dates to later in the year, with the first rescheduled date set for October 3 in Barcelona, Spain, whilst album is still due to be released on the above date.

The 'Give Yourself a Try' hitmakers have promised fans that it will be worth the wait as ''the delay will make for the best shows possible''.

Those who aren't able to make the new dates will be able to obtain a full refund at their point of purchase.

A statement issued on the band's record label Dirty Hit's social media profiles reads: ''Due to the time needed to complete the recording of the upcoming album ''Notes On A Conditional Form'' we have made the decision to move The 1975's EU tour from February 2020 to October 2020.

''We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone can make the new shows.

''We understand that this will be a cause of upset but rest assured the delay will make for the best shows possible.

''Thanks in advance for you understanding and we look forward to seeing you in October.

''All original tickets remain valid.

''For all those who cannot make the new dates you will be able to get refunds at your original point of purchase.''

The pop group's UK leg, which is due to commence on February 15, appears to be unaffected.

The upcoming LP includes the lead single 'The 1975', which features spoken word from Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist made her musical debut on the opening track on the LP, which sees her reading an essay over a minimal orchestral backing.

In one part, she says: ''We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed. But homo sapiens have not yet failed. Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around.

''We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people. And now is not the time for speaking politely or focusing on what we can or cannot say. Now is the time to speak clearly.

''So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.''