The 1975 are recycling their old merchandise to make new ones.

The 'Chocolate' hitmakers are printing their logo for their new album, 'Notes on a Conditional Form' and tour, on the front of unworn t-shirts from their original strings of shows.

Taking to Instagram, frontman Matty Healy wrote: ''OK! So here is the first drop! We are not making new shirts for now. Unsustainable. SO, AND I'M SO F***ING INTO THIS. This run is all old shirts (first album, early tours etc) that we had kept and have reprinted as your NOACF shirts. You will also be able to bring any old 1975 shirt or ANY bands you love shirts to Reading festival and have the same print done over the top there and then ... EDIT: Reprinting is FREE if you bring your own 1975 shirt at both LEEDS and READING! (sic)''

Matty is keen to help out his fans as much as possible and had recently hit out at bands who charge their fans for meet-and-greets.

He fumed: ''Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think ''Surely there must be something else we can monetise ........ OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!'' MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING (sic)''