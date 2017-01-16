The 1975 have postponed their European tour dates.

The 'She's American' rockers were due to perform 16 dates across Europe, kicking off in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on January 31, but have been forced to put them on hold due to ''unforeseen circumstances'', although they plan on sharing the rescheduled dates within the next two days.

The band's record label, Dirty Hit Records, announced the news on Twitter.

They wrote: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances @the1975 will be postponing their European tour. Rescheduled tour dates will be announced (sic)''

It comes days after the indie rock group - fronted by Matt Healy - received two BRIT Awards nominations for MasterCard British Album of the Year for 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It' and British Group.

The 'Chocolate' hitmakers will also perform at the star-studded ceremony at London's The O2 on February 22.

Matt, 27, recently teased that the band are planning on putting on a one-off show in the British capital.

He said: ''We're gonna play a show for 500 people in a small venue in London next month.''

Meanwhile, the quintet's frontman - who is joined by Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel in the group - has ruled playing Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England this June - but says the band would be up for it in the future.

The 27-year-old musician previously said: ''I want to headline Glastonbury! Not next year, but soon. I never used to say stuff like this - I'm not a mental, insane narcissist - but there's so much faux modesty in music now. It's transpired that we get to play arenas all over the world, so why now would I not want to headline Glastonbury?''