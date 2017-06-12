The 1975 frontman Matt Healy led Parklife Festival punters in a ''minute of noise'' to honour the work of the emergency services in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The Mancunian rockers were performing at the annual music event in the city on Saturday (10.06.17) and paid tribute to those who worked tirelessly following the tragedy which followed Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena show in May, by encouraging the crowd to make as much of a racket as possible in a show of unity.

The group took to the stage following tributes from Carl Austin-Behan, mayor Andy Burnham and councillor Pat Karney, who started a 15-minute tribute before their set.

The screens at the main stage were lit up to display the powerful message 'We Stand Together', while musicians from the weekend's lineup gave messages of love.

Paramedics, firefighters, nurses and members of the Greater Manchester Police were also led out on stage by festival organisers Jon Drape and Sacha Lord.

Carl Austin-Behan said: ''All of these people have helped the victims in the arena. The police protected us, the fire services protected us, the paramedics protected us.

''Let's have a big round of applause ... I want to thank all those people, from the hotels, to the taxi companies, the people on twitter, on Facebook, on social media, they opened their doors.''

He added: ''The fact that we're so unique, so inclusive, so diverse, and that is what Manchester is all about.''

Major Burnham delivered a defiant message of his own, telling the crowd: ''Always choose love over hate.''

The moving display follows tributes across the city in the wake of the tragic event, including the One Love Manchester benefit concert hosted by Ariana, 23, just several days after the horrific scenes at her own gig.

She was joined by a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and surprise guest Liam Gallagher.