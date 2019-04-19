The 1975 don't ''regret'' agreeing to make two albums within a few months of each other.

The 'Chocolate' hitmakers - fronted by Matt Healy - released 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' in November 2018 and are planning another release titled 'Notes on a Conditional Form' sometime this year but they have no qualms about putting out so much music within such a short space of time as they want to ''affect culture'' as a band.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden of their decision to release two albums within a short period, Matt said: ''No, of course I am not [regretting it]! We're in that age now where you'll watch the best thing you've ever seen on Netflix, and the you'll be like, 'That was the best thing I've ever seen.' And then you just want the next thing immediately.

''And I'm like that with music as well. It feels like, I want to tour for the next two years. And what do you want to do with a band? You want to affect culture ... I don't think you can do that with one record now. You can if you do like, singles. Your Drakes of the world, who are these amazing artist, but they're very single oriented. That's about keeping peoples attention for three minutes. That's not where our forte is, but we want to be as expressive as possible. We make albums, so just gotta make another album.''

Meanwhile, Matt had previously revealed he and his bandmates are planning to host their own festival in 2020.

He wrote on Twitter: ''If The 1975 & Co. put on their own festival next year, over 3 nights in the UK, who's coming? (sic)''