The 1975 have announced the rescheduled tour dates for their European tour.

The 'Love Me' rockers were due to perform 16 dates across Europe, kicking off in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on January 31, but were forced to put them on hold due to ''unforeseen circumstances''.

And they've stuck to their word by unveiling a new set of dates for June within 48 hours of making the announcement.

The indie group's record label, Dirty Hit Records, wrote on Twitter: ''@The1975 announce rescheduled European dates for 2017. Original tickets will be honoured wherever possible (sic)''

Matt Healy's band will now kick off their run of continental dates in Aarhus, Denmark on June 11 and wrap up the tour on June 29 in Milan, Italy.

The 'Sex' hitmakers next show however, will be at The Dome in Tufnell Park, London on February 21, where they are performing as a part of War Child BRITs Week in the build up to the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on February 22 at London's The O2.

Critics' Choice winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, Craig David's TS5, Rick Astley, Richard Hawley with special guest Paul Weller, Tinie Tempah and many more will also perform at various venues across the British capital between February 14 and February 24.

The rescheduled dates can be found at www.the1975.com/live