The 1975 subtly announced their album's release date with posters spotted around Reading and Leeds Festivals on Thursday (23.08.18).

Matty Healy and co had the 30th November and the record's title, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', printed on paper and put up at both sites of the sister music extravaganzas in the South and North of England respectively.

The poster also features the lyrics: ''If I don't get to see the beauty of the end of culture; then at least I've seen the culture of the end of reality.''

The band recently released their latest single from the album, 'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME'.

And frontman Matty recently revealed he is planning on inviting a ''handful'' of fans into his studio to preview the two new albums they have on the way.

The 'Somebody Else' hitmaker confessed he was ''pretty nervous'' about letting them hear their new tunes.

He tweeted: ''I'm gonna get a handful of you guys to come to the studio (LA) and listen to some of the record(s) soon. I'm pretty nervous but very excited (sic)''

Following the release of 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' on November 30, a second record entitled 'Notes On A Conditional Form', is said to be coming in May 2019.

Speaking about the two albums, he said: ''We're actually doing two albums. We're doing 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and then I think in May next year we're dropping 'Notes On A Conditional Form', which is a different album.''

'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME' followed the singles 'Give Yourself A Try' and 'Love It If We Made It', which marked their first new music since 2016 LP 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It'.

Meanwhile, the singer's famous father Tim Healy recently revealed he has recorded a song with his son.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter last month to share the news that he had been in the studio with his offspring to record a track that he had written when Matty was just 11 years old.

Posting a loving picture of himself with the 'Chocolate' hitmaker, Tim wrote: ''Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys xxxx (sic)''

A second picture of Tim sat at a piano whilst Matty stands beside him was captioned: ''In the studio xx (sic)''

Tim is best known for starring as Dennis Patterson on the British TV show 'Auf Wiedersehen'.

It's not known if the track will be featured on either of their albums.