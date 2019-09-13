The 1975 will embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour in February 2020 in support of their forthcoming LP, 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

Matt Healy and co will release their fourth studio LP, the second in their 'Music for Cars' series, following the release of 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', on February 21.

And the 'Love Me' hitmakers will kick off their tour on February 15 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Stadium, before stopping off at The O2 in London on the release date of the record, and finishing up the run at Dublin's 3Arena on March 3.

The upcoming LP includes the lead single 'The 1975', which features spoken word from Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist made her musical debut on the opening track on the LP, which sees her reading an essay over a minimal orchestral backing.

In one part, she says: ''We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed. But homo sapiens have not yet failed. Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around.

''We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people. And now is not the time for speaking politely or focusing on what we can or cannot say. Now is the time to speak clearly.

''So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.''

The band are always looking at ways to minimise their environmental impact, and their record label Dirty Hit's CDs and vinyl are now contained in paper packaging and not wrapped in non-degradable shrink wrap and they are planning to integrate a biodegradable shrink wrap in the future.

The 1975's new merchandise line is also environmentally friendly, and features unsold previous collections repurposed into new pieces of memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the second single taken from 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is in-your-face punk song 'People', which is Matt's immediate reaction to the controversial Alabama abortion ban which was passed in May.

Matty explained: ''I wrote 'People' on my tour bus in Texas on the day the abortion bill was circulating in Alabama.

''After playing our show there in Alabama, we were advised to leave quickly due to Alabama being an Open Carry state [ie, one where citizens may carry guns in public].

''So we did, and we soon stopped in a truck stop in Texas.

''I bought some Cheetos that were next to a collection of knives for incels and various bumper stickers encouraging women to give oral sex to truck drivers as some kind of trade for the privilege of being in the truck and in the presence of such a great man.

''I was pretty p****d off. I am pretty p****d off.''

Tickets for their UK and Ireland tour go on general sale at 9am on September 20.

The 1975's 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

April 15, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 16, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

April 17, First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 19, Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

April 21, The O2 Arena, London

April 23, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

April 25, Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

April 26, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

April 28, Manchester Arena, Manchester

April 29, P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

March 1, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

March 3, 3Arena, Dublin