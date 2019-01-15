The 1975, Anne-Marie and Bring Me The Horizon have all been confirmed for intimate BRITS Week War Child concerts in February.
Matt Healy and co, the 'Friends' singer and 'Mantra' rockers will play intimate shows next month, along with the likes of Idles, You Me At Six, AJ Tracey, Enter Shikari, Frank Turner, Jessy Glynne, Tom Odell and more.
Arena band The 1975 will play the tiniest show in a while at The Garage on February 19.
Anne-Marie play Omeara and Bring Me The Horizon will headline The Dome on February 19.
The money made from the ticket for the shows helps fund War Child's vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world's worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.
Last year Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware, Wolf Alice, Rag'n'Bone Man and more played charity gigs to help raise funds for children living in war-torn countries at The O2 arena, but this year the shows have moved back to smaller venues.
The fund-raising shows come head of the main BRIT Awards on February 20 from North Greenwich venue.
To enter the draw to win tickets to see the artist of their choice music fans can make a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.
The 2019 gig listing for War Child is as follows:
IDLES, 100 Club, February 11
You Me At Six, Scala, February 11
Chris Difford songwriting masterclass, BRIT School, February 12
AJ Tracey, 100 Club,February 12
Nick Mulvey, Wilton's Music Hall, February 13
Enter Shikari, The Dome, February 13
Frank Turner, Omeara, February 15
Mabel, Bush Hall, February 17
Jake Bugg with special guest Jade Bird, Omeara, February 18
Jess Glynne, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, February 18
DJ Semtex & Friends, XOYO, February 18
The 1975, The Garage, February 18
Bring Me The Horizon, The Dome, February 19
Anne-Marie, Omeara, February 19
Tom Odell, Omeara, February 22
