The 1975, Anne-Marie and Bring Me The Horizon are among the acts playing BRITS Week War Child gigs in the run up to the BRIT Awards.

Matt Healy and co, the 'Friends' singer and 'Mantra' rockers will play intimate shows next month, along with the likes of Idles, You Me At Six, AJ Tracey, Enter Shikari, Frank Turner, Jessy Glynne, Tom Odell and more.

Arena band The 1975 will play the tiniest show in a while at The Garage on February 19.

Anne-Marie play Omeara and Bring Me The Horizon will headline The Dome on February 19.

The money made from the ticket for the shows helps fund War Child's vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world's worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

Last year Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware, Wolf Alice, Rag'n'Bone Man and more played charity gigs to help raise funds for children living in war-torn countries at The O2 arena, but this year the shows have moved back to smaller venues.

The fund-raising shows come head of the main BRIT Awards on February 20 from North Greenwich venue.

To enter the draw to win tickets to see the artist of their choice music fans can make a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The 2019 gig listing for War Child is as follows:

IDLES, 100 Club, February 11

You Me At Six, Scala, February 11

Chris Difford songwriting masterclass, BRIT School, February 12

AJ Tracey, 100 Club,February 12

Nick Mulvey, Wilton's Music Hall, February 13

Enter Shikari, The Dome, February 13

Frank Turner, Omeara, February 15

Mabel, Bush Hall, February 17

Jake Bugg with special guest Jade Bird, Omeara, February 18

Jess Glynne, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, February 18

DJ Semtex & Friends, XOYO, February 18

The 1975, The Garage, February 18

Bring Me The Horizon, The Dome, February 19

Anne-Marie, Omeara, February 19

Tom Odell, Omeara, February 22