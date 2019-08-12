The 1975's Matty Healy has teased a potential collaboration with Charli XCX.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker revealed to fans over the weekend that he had sent a ''beat'' to the 'Gone' singer and shared that it's a ''monster tune''.

He tweeted: ''Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT.

A MONSTER TUNE!!

I'm prolific but she's on some s***

@charli_xcx (sic)''

However, when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matty said that he doesn't know yet and added that the band No Rome - who are signed to their record label Dirty Hit - and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song.

He replied: ''Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced.''

Charli is certainly prolific, so far this year she has dropped songs with Christine and the Queens ('Gone'), Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), BTS ('Dream Glow') and Pabllo Vittar ('Flash Pose').

The '1999' hitmaker will release her new album 'Charli' on September 13.

The 'I Love It' singer announced her upcoming third record - the long awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' LP - features some exciting collaborations.

The record is available for pre-order now, and the announcement coincided with the revelation of a world tour later this year, which will take the star across the US, UK and Europe.

She said: ''This will be a party like never before!''

In September, she will start her US run in support of the new record, before hitting the UK in October for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The European leg of the tour starts on November 4 in Stockholm, Sweden, and the 16 dates take her through the likes of Germany, France, Poland, Spain and Luxembourg before a final show at the Izvestia Hall in Moscow, Russia.

As for The 1975, the pop group are set to release 'Notes on a Conditional Form' on February 21, 2020.