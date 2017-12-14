The 1975's Matt Healy has shared a cryptic teaser for the band's new EP.

The 'Sex' singer has been hinting at another EP release before the band's third album next year, and on Wednesday (13.12.17), the 28-year-old frontman changed his Twitter bio to read what appears to be a catalogue number for their label Dirty Hit.

The letters ''DH00280'' are also on a black post on all of his social media accounts.

Whilst their manager, Jamie Oborne's bio reads the numbers: ''DH00271''

The British rockers - who are also made up of Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel - recently confirmed they will drop a third LP 'Music for Cars', in 2018, and the 'She's America' rocker teased fans another EP was on the cards.

He tweeted: ''Okay - one more EP (sic)''

Matt then shared what appeared to be the name of the group's new mini album.

He wrote: ''What A Shame - The EP (sic)''

The 'Chocolate' star previously confirmed the group's new album would be called 'Music For Cars', sharing the name with their third EP which dropped in 2013.

Speaking earlier this year, Matt said: '''Music For Cars' was an EP named for our love for Brian Eno.

''We're using it as the album title now because of how meta and self-referential everything has become in the world of The 1975, and 'Music For Cars' was always my favourite title of everything we'd ever done, so it kinda made sense to wrap it up that way.''

'Music For Cars' is expected to drop on June 1 after he tweeted the date out recently, and also repeated it while the group were headlining Latitude in July.

In August, Matt confirmed the new record will feature a song called 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'.

He shared the start of the album's playlist on Instagram and captioned the post: ''The need to start editing.''

He wrote: ''1st June - The 1975''