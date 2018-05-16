Thandie Newton wore a gown featuring the faces of all of the black 'Star Wars' characters to the premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' on Tuesday (15.05.18).

The 45-year-old actress plays the role of Val Beckett in the new Ron Howard-directed movie, which sees her become the first black woman to lead a 'Star Wars' cast.

The London-born actress appears in the much-anticipated film alongside the likes of Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.

But it was Thandie's dress - which was adorned with the faces of people like Samuel L Jackson and John Boyega - that captured much of the attention as she posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie has been given its world premiere.

Meanwhile, Thandie recently revealed she feels thrilled to have become the ''first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the 'Star Wars' legacy''.

Speaking in April, the actress said: ''I'm the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the 'Star Wars' legacy.

''There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong'o was a computer-generated character [in 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'], but you didn't get to see the colour of her skin. I'm the first.

''I'm going to have a toy and everything.''

But, at the time, Thandie admitted she'd been sworn to secrecy about her role in the new movie.

She explained: ''It's exciting, but that's all I can say. It is a big deal.''