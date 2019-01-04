Thandie Newton appreciates the Hollywood community's efforts to help end violence against women.

The 46-year-old actress has been outspoken about the issue for a number of years, and Thandie is thankful that in light of the Hollywood sex scandal in 2017, the movie industry has woken up to the scale of the problem.

She said: ''As an activist ending violence against women and girls for over 20 years, it's been a relief to witness the Hollywood community reinforcing those goals.''

However, Thandie stressed that meaningful changes will not take place ''overnight''.

The acclaimed star - who has kids Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, four - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The key now is to keep up the pressure, and not expect overnight change. Our children and grandchildren will inevitably inherit our challenges, but thankfully they'll also inherit the tools of our activism.''

By contrast, Thandie previously claimed she was excluded from aspects of the Time's Up movement because she wasn't considered to be ''hot enough''.

The 'Westworld' star - who was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens - said: ''I wasn't mainstream enough and I wasn't going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career.''

Thandie insisted she was determined that other people would learn from her own experiences - and said that her activism was always motivated by a desire to help other young women.

The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actress explained: ''I felt if there was one girl whose family was thinking about putting their child into show business, that would help them decide. That was all I cared about.''