London-born actress Thandie Newton says she appreciates the Hollywood community's efforts to help end violence against women.
Thandie Newton appreciates the Hollywood community's efforts to help end violence against women.
The 46-year-old actress has been outspoken about the issue for a number of years, and Thandie is thankful that in light of the Hollywood sex scandal in 2017, the movie industry has woken up to the scale of the problem.
She said: ''As an activist ending violence against women and girls for over 20 years, it's been a relief to witness the Hollywood community reinforcing those goals.''
However, Thandie stressed that meaningful changes will not take place ''overnight''.
The acclaimed star - who has kids Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, four - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The key now is to keep up the pressure, and not expect overnight change. Our children and grandchildren will inevitably inherit our challenges, but thankfully they'll also inherit the tools of our activism.''
By contrast, Thandie previously claimed she was excluded from aspects of the Time's Up movement because she wasn't considered to be ''hot enough''.
The 'Westworld' star - who was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens - said: ''I wasn't mainstream enough and I wasn't going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career.''
Thandie insisted she was determined that other people would learn from her own experiences - and said that her activism was always motivated by a desire to help other young women.
The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actress explained: ''I felt if there was one girl whose family was thinking about putting their child into show business, that would help them decide. That was all I cared about.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Kate and Martin are having problems in their marriage. Kate miscarried recently and both of...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
As President Bush's second term winds down and the race for 2008 spins at fevered...
Here's some good news for Guy Ritchie fans. RocknRolla gives off the impression that the...
Watch the trailer for RocknRolla!Guy Ritchie, the man behind Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
A befuddled attempt to give Vin Diesel his own franchise series - now that he's...