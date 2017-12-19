Thandie Newton says her grey hair is her ''badge of honour''.

The 45-year-old actress has admitted when she visits the hair salon and they try to yank out any silver strands of hair, she is furious and tells the hairdresser not to touch her tresses because she is proud of them and views them as a symbol of her ''wisdom''.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 'Westworld' star - who has Ripley, 17, Nico, 13, and Booker, three - said: ''When I sit in a hairdresser's chair, if a hairdresser goes to pull a grey, I'm like, 'Whoa don't you touch that!' They just assume that I wouldn't want that. But, this is my antenna to the greys out there! This is my wisdom, my badge of honour.''

And Thandie has admitted she wants to keep her grey hairs because they remind her time is ''running out'' and she needs to make the most of her life.

She continued: ''And I want to see these greys so it reminds me every day that time is running out and that is something to celebrate; not to be afraid of.''

However, Thandie never used to be so at ease with the signs of ageing that she claimed to see when she used to replay episodes of her in the HBO thriller series.

She said: ''I was watching the footage of 'Westworld' the end of the first season before it aired and I was like, 'Ahh the shadows under my eyes! But Evan [Rachel Wood] looks blah, blah, blah!' But then I was like, 'Thandie, it's because you got more years on you, of course.'''

But Thandie has since embraced her appearance, although she didn't ''allow [herself] to celebrate'' her flaws when she was younger.

She said: ''I didn't allow myself to celebrate those shadows and lines because were all encouraged to say the same as we were at 20. But that's not life.''