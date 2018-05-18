Thandie Newton created her 'Star Wars'-themed dress using action figures from the sci-fi film series.

The 45-year-old actress wore an eye-catching outfit to the premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week, and she has now revealed the inspiration by the Vivienne Westwood-designed gown, which features images of famous black characters from the franchise.

Thandie - who has kids Ripley, 17, Nico, 13, and Booker, four - explained to the Daily Mail newspaper that she gathered 'Star Wars' toys from home and had them emblazoned on her much-discussed dress.

Thandie plays the role of Val in the new Ron Howard-directed movie, and the British star previously admitted to being thrilled at becoming the ''first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the 'Star Wars' legacy''.

Thandie is proud to have secured the role, describing it as a ''big deal''.

She said: ''I'm the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the 'Star Wars' legacy.

''There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong'o was a computer-generated character [in 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'], but you didn't get to see the colour of her skin. I'm the first.

''I'm going to have a toy and everything.''

However, at the same time, Thandie admitted she'd been sworn to secrecy about her role.

She confessed: ''It's exciting, but that's all I can say. It is a big deal.''