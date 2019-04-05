Thandie Newton found it ''very hard'' to recover as a survivor of abuse.

The 'Westworld' star has previously claimed she was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens, and admits she found the experience difficult to move past, as she felt ''worthless'' and ''ashamed'' for a long time.

She said: ''The sense of worthlessness, shame - these things are very hard to move on from. But you can.''

Thandie, 46, now wants to make sure her young children - Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, five - understand how ''important and possible it is to change'', as she wants them to grow up with a respect for the ''responsibility'' they have not to ''hurt anybody''.

Speaking to Marie Claire's May 2019 issue - which hits newsstands on April 23 - the beauty said: ''One of the things I relish in life is taking responsibility for the things I have inadvertently or otherwise done that have hurt anybody. Particularly with my children, I want them to see how important and possible it is to change.''

Meanwhile, Thandie previously said she appreciates the Hollywood community's efforts to help end violence against women in the wake of the Hollywood sex scandal in 2017.

She said: ''As an activist ending violence against women and girls for over 20 years, it's been a relief to witness the Hollywood community reinforcing those goals.

''The key now is to keep up the pressure, and not expect overnight change. Our children and grandchildren will inevitably inherit our challenges, but thankfully they'll also inherit the tools of our activism.''

However, the actress did hit out at Time's Up movement, when she claimed she had been excluded from aspects of it because she wasn't considered to be ''hot enough''.

The star - who was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens - said: ''I wasn't mainstream enough and I wasn't going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career.''