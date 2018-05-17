Thandie Newton wants more celebrities to wear sustainable fashion at high-profile events to change people's mindsets and that was one of the motivating factors in her choosing the dress she wore to the Cannes premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
Thandie Newton wants to redefine sustainable fashion.
The 45-year-old actress stars as Val Beckett in the upcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and wore a Vivienne Westward gown adorned with the faces of all of the black characters who have featured in the sci-fi franchise - such as Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and John Boyega as Finn - as she posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival where the movie was given its world premiere.
The gown featured the latest sustainable fabrics using certified peau de soie silk from Taroni that's extraction process doesn't harm the environment and Thandie is keen to make people more aware of the benefits of wearing ethical fashion and saving the planet whilst not ''compromising'' on style.
Speaking to Vogue.com, she said: ''People think it'll be a compromise to wear sustainable, ethically sourced garments, but the far bigger compromise is what we're doing to the planet and ourselves by ignoring the fatal consequences of plundering our planet and its people, eco-friendly doesn't mean hair shirts and dodgy sandals anymore. It's a statement that comes from my heart and soul.''
The 'Westworld' star felt it important to represent diversity with her dress because she could never connect to any of the original 'Star Wars' character's appearances and wants to ''correct the imbalance'' of ethnic representations by creating a positive environment in the home she shares with husband Ol Parker, 48, and children Ripley, 17, Nico, 13, and Brooke, four.
She said: ''No one looked like me, except perhaps the slave dancer in Jabba the Hutt's iconic scenes, Val is the most capable, efficient, no-nonsense person I've ever played. She's her own bodyguard.
''I make sure that there's diversity in everything around us at home -brown faces in art, photography, toys, fabrics, picture books -everywhere, it's to correct the imbalance against dark skin in images they see in the world outside the home.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Kate and Martin are having problems in their marriage. Kate miscarried recently and both of...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
As President Bush's second term winds down and the race for 2008 spins at fevered...
Here's some good news for Guy Ritchie fans. RocknRolla gives off the impression that the...
Watch the trailer for RocknRolla!Guy Ritchie, the man behind Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
A befuddled attempt to give Vin Diesel his own franchise series - now that he's...