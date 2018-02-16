Teyana Taylor has opened a New York hip-hop inspired nail salon to ''spread more opportunity'' in her local area.

The 27-year-old singer and actress has opened the 90s hip-hop-inspired nail salon, which she called Junie Bee Nails after her daughter, in Harlem and says she was determined to only hire locals for the business.

She told Vogue.com: ''I always wanted to open up a nail salon in Harlem, mainly to spread more opportunity in my community, because there are so many young girls out here who are so talented but their work is not being seen, or they're being distracted by other things.''

Teyana first announced plans for the salon earlier this month, in an emotional Instagram post.

She said: ''Hmmmm... I'm thinking of a master plan... A 90's Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it's ready! So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it's all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let's change the game, The vision is crazy! I'm talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni's, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54'11's and all that other fly s**t! The true essence of that 90's Flavor.

''So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we've put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! #JunieBeeNails #OPI (sic).''

And she can't wait to get her own nails down in her new salon.

She said: ''I've got nothing right now, because I've been in the shop literally building with the builders. Anyway, I want the first time I get my nails done in a long time to be at my own salon.''