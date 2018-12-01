Tessa Thompson doesn't think of herself as bisexual.

The 'Creed II' actress admitted earlier this year she had dated both men and women but she insisted it wasn't the major revelation it was perceived to be, though she's thankful her revelation has helped other people open up about their own sexuality.

She told the i newspaper: ''The thing for me is, I was just speaking candidly. Some people categorised it as coming out or something. And I have never been in, so I don't know what that means.

''There were a lot of people that said, 'Oh she's bisexual'. I never said that word, because I don't think in those binaries.

''I feel like that's important to say, just for me, because that's not the way that I specifically identify - but I have had a lot of people say, 'That's my experience and you really set me free. You helped me have a conversation with my family.' And that I'm so happy for.

''I think it's hugely important, and that's why I felt it was important to be candid in that way, because I have been so lucky to have a family where you can be whatever you want to be. So many people don't have that, don't have a support system, and are really riddled with so much shame. They can't really love in the way they wanna love, be who they wanna be, and so it's important, I think, to say that it's OK.''

The 35-year-old actress believes there is a ''palpable difference'' on movie sets since the emergence of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

She said: ''The thing that's been really great about Time's Up, in terms of looking at the industry, and not just addressing gross abuse of power, is acknowledging that there's just an imbalance of power. We look at workplaces and we go, 'How do we make them more safe? For all people, but specifically for women?' We just have more women in the workplace, and women in positions of power. So I do feel like there's been a seismic shift, which I'm proud of.''