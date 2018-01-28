Tessa Thompson would love to become a female Batman and make a fan's dream come true by starring alongside Taylor Kitsch in a 'Santa Clause' style movie.
The 34-year-old actress played the cape-wearing Valkyrie in Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' and now fancies herself taking on DC Comics' caped crusader after one of her Twitter followers suggested a plotline around the festive movie 'The Santa Clause' featuring the superhero.
And she would be up for 'Wolverine' star Taylor Kitsch resurrecting second Robin, Jason Todd in the fan's fantasy.
When a fan was asked who her perfect Batman would be, they shared on the microblogging site: ''Oh my perfect Batman movie is The Santa Clause with the batsuit where a young black woman, maybe played by Tessa Thompson, accidentally kills Batman and receives a message to put on the suit.
''After a night of crimefighting ends up back at the batcave where Alfred is the Bernard elf character bullies her into taking on the mantle because those are the rules.
''The villain is Jason Todd who wanted the suit for himself which is why he faked his death, because a robin is stuck in his own suit/death cycle and can never take the cowl.
''Tessa Thompson vs Taylor Kitsch as Jason. (sic)''
Tagging 'This Is Us' star Sterling J Brown, Tessa wrote: ''Let's do thissss @SterlingKBrown (sic)''
