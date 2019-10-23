Tessa Thompson is ''very eager'' to see an all-female Marvel movie.

The 36-year-old actress - who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has claimed there's a strong desire from actresses and fans to see a female-led superhero movie from the iconic studio.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know [if it will be in the pipeline in the near future]. There's definitely a precedent for it in terms of the canon, you know, all-female lineups exist in Marvel comics, so I certainly think it could happen in the MCU.

''It's something I know all the women that I talk to who are in the MCU are very eager for and fans seem to like the idea, too.''

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson - who stars as the Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - recently revealed she'd love to see an A-Force movie.

The all-female group of Avengers recently helmed their own comic books, and Scarlett is enthused by the idea of the characters being given their own movie.

She said: ''I think it could be some cool A-Force thing where you had an opportunity to see all those amazing superheroines all together again.

''It was such a hit when that moment happened in 'Endgame'. I'm definitely buying a ticket to that.''

However, the Hollywood star - whose solo Black Widow movie is set for release next year - doesn't know how her character would fit into the idea.

She shared: ''I don't know what the fate of my character, how that all plays in ... we need a time machine.''