Tessa Thompson is set to star in romantic-drama 'Sylvie'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old actress will portray the titular character who has a summer romance with aspiring saxophonist, Robert - played by former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha - after he takes a job at her father's record store in Harlem and when the pair fatefully reconnect several years later, they find their love for each other is still strong.

The film will be set in New York City between the 1950s and 1960s with Thompson also acting as an executive producer for the film, alongside Asomugha, who will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside 'The Banker' star Jonathan Baker, 'Dirty Laundry' Gabrielle Glore and 'Crown Heights' Matthew Thurm.

Eugene Ashe will write and direct the movie.

'Sylvie' is set to begin production in Los Angeles next week.

Thompson's breakout role came in 2014 indie comedy-drama 'Dear White People' and she achieved box office success and major recognition by playing Michael B. Jordan's love interest Bianca Taylor in the two 'Creed' boxing films, which are spin-offs from the 'Rocky' franchise.

She will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame' and she also stars as one of the main characters in sci-fi sequel 'Men in Black International' alongside Chris Hemsworth.

F. Gary Gray is on board to direct the project which boasts an all-star cast which includes Liam Neeson, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and the returning Emma Thompson, who reprises her role as Agent O from 'Men in Black 3'.