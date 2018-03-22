Tessa Thompson is to star in the 'Men In Black' reboot.

The 34-year-old actress is in talks to join her 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-star Chris Hemsworth - who is close to signing a deal - in Sony's upcoming sci-fi tale.

If they both sign up, the pair would play a new generation of agents protecting the planet from aliens and helping to police the otherworldly beings that live on Earth in disguise.

Another big-name is expected to be cast in the saga as sources previously said Sony are looking to have a diverse cast and are were reportedly casting three leads; a white male, a female of colour and an older man.

The original trilogy - which was kicked off back in 1997 - starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as Agents K and J and follows the two unofficial government agents who investigate a series of unregistered alien encounters.

The first movie - which was helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld - was an international success earning $589 million at the global box office and spawned the two sequels - one in 2002 and one in 2012.

The entire franchise made more than $1.5 billion worldwide.

But Sony previously revealed that the new reboot will feature new characters and will build on the sci-fi world in which the 'Men in Black' operate and will be a global adventure rather than just New York City, where the original trilogy took place.

Steven Spielberg will be returning to the franchise as the executive producer with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are back as producers.

'Fate of the Furious' filmmaker F. Gary Gray will direct and Matt Holloway and Art Macum have written a script for the film.

Sony have scheduled a release date of May 2019.