Tessa Thompson has revealed her part in 'Thor: Ragnarok' will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBT character.

The 34-year-old actress will play elite fighter Valkyrie in the upcoming third film in the trilogy - the latest movie in the expansive MCU franchise - and she's admitted she will be the first explicitly non-heterosexual character in the film franchise.

Responding a fan question on social media, the star tweeted: ''She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! (sic)''

However, it has been reported by ScreenRant.com that the character's sexuality isn't expressed outright in the film, although comic book fans will be aware of Valkyrie and her sexuality, where it has been explored in detail.

Tessa stars alongside Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor, Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Cate Blanchett (Hera).

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster) recently revealed that director Taika Waititi asked the 'Jurassic Park' actor to improvise many of his scenes in the movie, with ''a lot'' of the stars' dialogue not coming directly from the script.

Goldblum said: ''We improvised a lot of the movie. For a movie like this, I have done movies before where I have improvised and I love to, because it's a big, big epic kind of movie, but those people over in Marvel, they know what they are doing.

''They can make a big movie like this but trust Taika to give it an independent feeling. Taika said we are going to improvise and have fun.

''When we got to the set and I made things up and he made things up. He would do something like look at the character and say this and talk about this. I trust them and they trusted us.''