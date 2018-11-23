Tessa Thompson thinks it's ''easy'' to forget the ''scope'' of 'Creed II'.

The 35-year-old actress - who stars as Bianca Porter in the money-spinning film franchise - has conceded it was difficult to track the scale of the movie during the filming process.

She shared: ''It's funny because for us, we're making these films called 'Creed I' and 'Creed II', it's easy to forget somehow that we're making, essentially, 'Rocky' films. Films that exist inside of the 'Rocky' universe.

''And then there'll be moments on set, almost always when we're shooting a boxing scene, where we'll have like a thousand extras and that's the time where the scope hits you.''

But, for the most part, Tessa and her co-star Michael B. Jordan felt like they were shooting ''something small in scope''.

She told Collider: ''It feels like we're making a niche drama, literally, like when it's scenes with just Mike and myself or just a couple players, it feels like we're making something small in scope. It's the way we've approached both films, with real sensitivity and honesty so it feels really small.

''Then we get into those boxing scenes and it suddenly feels massive. Also, we have all these characters that actually exist in the boxing world. Then it's totally surreal, because you have these guys come in and it's like we're making an HBO special suddenly. So that's incredible.''