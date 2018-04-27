American actress Tessa Thompson has admitted that working with so many women on 'Little Woods' felt like a ''breath of fresh air''.
The 34-year-old actress stars alongside Lily James in the Nia DaCosta-directed drama, and Tessa has revealed she relished the experience of making the movie, which tells the story of two adopted sisters who work outside the law.
She explained: ''All of the producers are women, many of the department heads are women ...
''I think that feels like a breath of fresh air, because that's not always the case. Particularly in a movie that's about sisterhood in a familial way, it's really also cool just to be working inside of something that feels like a sisterhood, on set.''
Tessa also found making the movie to be an emotional experience, because it reminded her of her real-life relationship with her own siblings.
Speaking to Vulture, Tessa shared: ''I have sisters, and I'm really close to them. It's complicated - there's always stuff there. This movie broke my heart.
''Every time I would think about these two sisters, and think about a reality in which they don't figure out how to come together, just killed me.
''Because I just think of my sisters, and what those relationships mean to me.''
Lily, 29, also enjoyed the experienced of being directed by a woman.
She said: ''For me to be directed by a woman, and for us all to be of a similar age and really be talking about it and discovering what it is and sharing something that felt so honest.
''I felt so assured that there would be a shared experience, that we would get to something that felt really truthful and real.''
