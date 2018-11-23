Hollywood star Tessa Thompson thinks acting without using words is her ''sweet spot''.
Tessa Thompson thinks acting without using words is her ''sweet spot''.
The 35-year-old actress - who has reprised the role of Bianca Porter for 'Creed II' - has revealed she loves the challenge of having to convey emotions and thoughts through expressions rather than words.
She shared: ''As much as I love language and love dialogue, particularly when it's good, my favourite thing is to act without words. I love it. It's where I feel the most free and inspired.
''To me it's the beauty of film, it's the thing you can do on film better than in any other medium. It's just communicating emotion without words. That's a sweet spot for me.''
And Tessa - who stars alongside Michael B Jordan in the film franchise - thinks the 'Creed' movies give her the perfect platform to showcase her talents.
She told Collider: ''Certainly, with the boxing, it's about modulating. It's really easy in those spaces to play a really general, like, cheering.
''I really rely a lot on the director, and I'm so lucky that I have such sensitive, incredible directors in Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. Really relying on them to be my eyes and modulate the performance. Because the truth is, in those ringside scenes, we're shooting some of those sequences over three weeks.
''It's an awful lot of yelling, screaming, crying, clapping. How do you differentiate that? And also Bianca's responsibility, and mine, is to be the audience in those moments. To take the audience on that journey. So we just play a lot.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
At the highly regarded college of Winchester University, racial tension is at an all time...
"The call is coming from inside the house!!!!"It's a line that's frightening regardless of whether...