Tessa Thompson thinks acting without using words is her ''sweet spot''.

The 35-year-old actress - who has reprised the role of Bianca Porter for 'Creed II' - has revealed she loves the challenge of having to convey emotions and thoughts through expressions rather than words.

She shared: ''As much as I love language and love dialogue, particularly when it's good, my favourite thing is to act without words. I love it. It's where I feel the most free and inspired.

''To me it's the beauty of film, it's the thing you can do on film better than in any other medium. It's just communicating emotion without words. That's a sweet spot for me.''

And Tessa - who stars alongside Michael B Jordan in the film franchise - thinks the 'Creed' movies give her the perfect platform to showcase her talents.

She told Collider: ''Certainly, with the boxing, it's about modulating. It's really easy in those spaces to play a really general, like, cheering.

''I really rely a lot on the director, and I'm so lucky that I have such sensitive, incredible directors in Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. Really relying on them to be my eyes and modulate the performance. Because the truth is, in those ringside scenes, we're shooting some of those sequences over three weeks.

''It's an awful lot of yelling, screaming, crying, clapping. How do you differentiate that? And also Bianca's responsibility, and mine, is to be the audience in those moments. To take the audience on that journey. So we just play a lot.''