Hollywood star Tessa Thompson has admitted she wants to adopt a pygmy goat and name is ''Gal Dagoat'' after the 'Wonder Woman' actress.
Tessa Thompson wants to adopt a pygmy goat.
The 34-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok' - admitted she is ''really, really fond'' of the small creatures, and when she gets one, she'll name it in honour of 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot.
Speaking to Shortlist Magazine, Tessa said: ''I'm really, really fond of goats. I want to adopt a pygmy goat and name it Gal Dagoat, because 'Wonder Woman' rocks.''
However, Tessa is unimpressed that more and more people are beginning to share her passion for goats.
She added: ''Goats are huge now, on the internet, but I've been a fan for ages. It's like when your favourite indie band starts getting recognition.
''I'm happy, but also... stay away from my goats, you know?''
While filming the third instalment of the 'Thor' franchise in Australia, Tessa started surfing and revealed she used to go early in the morning, but gave it up when she learned that was ''prime shark feeding time''.
She said: ''I learned to surf. I became pretty good. I got really adept at paddling out, because I was training every day and gained a lot of muscle mass.
''So much of surfing is reading the ocean. I loved sitting on my board, in awe of my surroundings.
''It turns out the time I went out surfing - early, early morning, before the sun came up - was prime shark feeding time.
''One day the newspaper said 'Zero days since deadly shark sighting'. I kind of stopped after that.''
Now the actress has been nominated for BAFTA EE Rising Star Award alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Josh O'Connor, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh, and Tessa feels she is ''in such good company''.
She said: ''I'm in such good company. Each of these actors have cemented themselves in my mind as real, exciting, next-generation actors because they're gifted and surprising and completely unpredictable.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
At the highly regarded college of Winchester University, racial tension is at an all time...
"The call is coming from inside the house!!!!"It's a line that's frightening regardless of whether...