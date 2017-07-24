Tessa Thompson is in awe of how Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have managed to bring a ''sense of freshness and newness'' to the forthcoming 'Thor Ragnarok'.

The third instalment of the superhero series will show what Marvel Cinematic Universe fans what the hammer-wielding god (Hemsworth) and the Incredible Hulk (Ruffalo) were doing during the time of 'Captain America Civil War', and the 33-year-old actress - who plays Valkyrie in the new movie - has learnt a lot from the duo because she thinks it takes talent to be able to bring a new level of acting when they've been playing the roles for seven years.

Speaking to Comingsoon.com, the brunette beauty said: ''It's really exciting. I mean, for me it's like a modern day - it's like being part of a company of actors. And now, particularly in the next phase of Marvel where you see these characters intersecting, and the same with 'Avengers: Infinity War', and you see that suddenly Thor is with all these folks, this new group of folks, you get the sense that you as an actor might get the chance to work with someone you really admire and that you root for from afar.

''So that's been tremendously exciting for me. And then to get to work with the director Taika [Waititi], I'm just such a fan of his work. And then to work with Chris and Mark, who have been playing these characters for a long time, that are imbuing them with a sense of freshness and newness. You know, they're always trying to reach for something that is exciting. It could be easy to spend seven years in a franchise and just sort of do the same thing, but they're always reaching for the next thing that feels like it's evolving. And that makes it feel like it's a living organism to be a part of.''

Waititi previously admitted he wanted to make an ''awesome'' standalone film so hasn't paid much attention to 2011's 'Thor' or 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World', and has ''no idea'' whether his motion picture will blend with the first two.

He said: ''I made an effort to ignore the fact there are other Thor films. I honestly know nothing outside of what I'm doing. I'm trying to ignore the rest of the universe and just make my own awesome movie. It will be a nice addition to the Taika Waititi box-set though.''