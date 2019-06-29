Tessa Thompson has been inspired by the Time's Up movement to ask for better pay.

The 'Men in Black: International' star requested pay parity with her co-star Chris Hemsworth for the hit movie after being inspired by the Hollywood movement.

She said: ''Time's Up allowed me to say things I'm not sure I would have said a year ago. The truth is, the system where you assess international value is inherently sexist and racist because we haven't had those opportunities. The only way to disrupt that is to create new models ...

''When we were having the conversation around how we structure our deals, I said, 'I understand who Chris Hemsworth is and who I am not relative to him, globally and otherwise.' But in the success of the film, that changes. In success, I want equity. Because then you can't make the same argument.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress previously revealed she and Dame Emma Thompson hope their starring roles in 'Men in Black: International' pave the way for equality and will have an impact on women in films of the future.

She said: ''Emma and I ... Wow, I can't believe I said that ... I mean, Dame Thompson and I had an interesting conversation about women in film. This franchise is 'Men in Black' and, of course, we're women. But if we're making a movie set in the future, then I hope women can do anything. That will be the true sign of equality. And hopefully movies like this get us there. It's so cool that a generation of young women will see this film and can see themselves as the heroine. I think and hope we're projecting an atypical heroine on screen.''