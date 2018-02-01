Tessa Thompson is excited to see the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 34-year-old actress starred as Valkyrie in 'Thor: Ragnarok' and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie, but she admitted she cannot wait to see what happens with the strong women in the MCU.

Speaking to Comicbook.com at the world premiere of 'Black Panther', Thompson said: ''In this film, there are all these incredible women in the form of Angela Bassett and Lupita [Nyong'o] and Danai [Gurira]. We're going to see Brie Larson and her standalone with Dewanda Wise, who is also here tonight, doing 'Captain Marvel'. We'll see what happens with Valkyrie next, but yeah, the women rule supreme; they always have. But I think we'll see in the next phase [of Marvel films] that really translate on screen in a real way.''

Thompson also insists it is ''culturally important'' to represent people of colour in the MCU.

She said: ''It's important for the culture. It's important to me. It's important culturally that we get to see representation [for people of colour], that we get to see ourselves reflected on screen in this way, but also it's just primed to be a fantastic movie.

''It's good for all of us and I think the fact it's been the most pre-sold movie in Marvel history speaks to the fact that it's not just for us, it's for everybody.''

It has been hinted that a 'Black Widow' standalone movie could be in the works with Scarlett Johansson signing on to reprise her role as the Russian spy.

While her contract was due to expire after 'Avengers 4' - which will hit the big screen in 2019 - it is said she may have signed an extension to continue playing the former spy.

The 33-year-old actress has appeared as the character seven times to date, but as the money-spinning franchise looks towards its post-Phase Three - which includes all the movies made after 'Avengers 4' - Johansson has admitted to having mixed feelings.

Speaking recently on the set of the fourth 'Avengers' film, she said: ''It's bittersweet to imagine not having these films to come back to. I've been living this story with these people for 10 years through ups and downs. We've built a great family. Personally, it feels like a loss.''